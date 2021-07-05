Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >India Pesticides shares make a strong debut. Big gains for IPO investors

India Pesticides shares make a strong debut. Big gains for IPO investors

Premium
India Pesticides IPO was in a price range of 290-296 per share.
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint

  • India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company
  • Its IPO was subscribed 29 times

Shares of India Pesticides today made a strong listing on BSE and NSE with stock price rising to 363 as compared the issue price of 296. The IPO of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times, with retail investor segment at over 11 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 42.95 times and non-institutional investors 51.88 times. The offer was in a price range of 290-296 per share.

Shares of India Pesticides today made a strong listing on BSE and NSE with stock price rising to 363 as compared the issue price of 296. The IPO of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times, with retail investor segment at over 11 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 42.95 times and non-institutional investors 51.88 times. The offer was in a price range of 290-296 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of 100 crore and an offer for sale of 700 crore. Ahead of the IPO, India Pesticides had raised 240 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of 100 crore and an offer for sale of 700 crore. Ahead of the IPO, India Pesticides had raised 240 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

India Pesticides or IPL is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company with manufacturing facilities located at Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. As of FY21, 56.7% of total revenue is generated from exports to over 25 countries.

It enjoys strong customer base including major crop protection players like Syngenta Asia Pacific Pte.Ltd, UPL ltd. etc. As of FY21, about 57% of revenue is contributed from its top 10 customers.

Many brokerages had recommended buy India Pesticides issue, saying that the company is well positioned to capitalize on opportunities in agrochemical sector backed by proposed capacity expansions, R&D capabilities and adoption of China plus one strategy by global companies.

"At the upper price band of Rs.296, IPL is available at a P/E of 25.4x (diluted) which appears to be reasonably priced. We assign a “Subscribe" rating for the issue on a short to long-term basis considering strong R&D, positive agrochemical sector outlook, negligible debt, healthy margins and return ratios of the company," Geojit said in a recent note.

Another brokerage Anand Rathi said: "Going forward with the planned expansion and lowering debt, we are also confident that India Pesticides will maintain the growth levels which is mirroring in the pricing of the IPO. Further in the recent past, Company has a robust track record of performance and has been generating positive cash flow. We are positive on the long-term prospects of the Company. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe" rating to this IPO." (With Agency Inputs)

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

RIL versus TCS: Which blue chip fared better over last 15 years?

Premium

RIL versus TCS: Which blue chip fared better over last 15 years?

Premium

These risky stocks have rallied the most in the last six months

Premium

How India stands to gain from the proposed global minimum tax

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!