MUMBAI: India’s renewable energy deal pipeline has stalled as buyers and sellers remain locked in a stalemate over asset valuations, leaving several multi-billion-rupee transactions stuck in prolonged negotiations.
A thaw in the renewable energy deal market? Investors eye CleanMax IPO for pricing cues
SummaryThe ₹3,100 crore listing is expected to set pricing benchmarks for private transactions, including platform sales, stake deals and upcoming listings.
MUMBAI: India’s renewable energy deal pipeline has stalled as buyers and sellers remain locked in a stalemate over asset valuations, leaving several multi-billion-rupee transactions stuck in prolonged negotiations.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More