India Shelter Finance files for ₹1,800 crore IPO paper with Sebi

India Shelter Finance files for ₹1,800 crore IPO paper with Sebi1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Affordable housing finance company India Shelter Finance, which is backed by Westbridge Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
