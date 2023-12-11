India Shelter Finance IPO: Check latest GMP, other issue details ahead of opening
India Shelter Finance IPO GMP today indicates a strong listing at a premium of ₹190. India Shelter IPO price band set at ₹469-493 per equity share.
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd IPO : India Shelter Finance IPO is scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 13, and close on Friday, December 15. The details on allocation to anchor investors for India Shelter Finance IPO will be out Tuesday, December 12. India Shelter IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹469 to ₹493 per equity share of face value of ₹5.
