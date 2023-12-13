India Shelter Finance IPO: Check out 10 key risk factors from RHP before investing
The ₹1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) of housing finance firm India Shelter Finance is scheduled to open today, Wednesday, December 13, and close on Friday, December 15. Here are the top 10 key risk factors mentioned in the India Shelter Finance IPO RHP.
The ₹1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) of housing finance firm India Shelter Finance is scheduled to open today, Wednesday, December 13, and close on Friday, December 15. The firm has decided on a price band of ₹469-493 apiece for the IPO with a face value of ₹5. The minimum lot size for an application is 30 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,790.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started