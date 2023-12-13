The ₹1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) of housing finance firm India Shelter Finance is scheduled to open today, Wednesday, December 13, and close on Friday, December 15. The firm has decided on a price band of ₹469-493 apiece for the IPO with a face value of ₹5. The minimum lot size for an application is 30 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,790. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Shelter Finance IPO details The issue consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares with face value of ₹5 each by a promoter and others aggregating up to ₹400 crore.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company for general corporate purposes and to fund the following initiatives in order to meet future capital requirements for further lending. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book-running lead managers of the India Shelter Finance IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, and Ambit Private Limited. The registrar of the offering is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Read here: Muthoot Microfin IPO to open on December 18 — Here’s all you need to know about ₹ 960 crore issue The IPO has reserved not more than 50 percent of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15 percent for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35 percent of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited deals with housing finance. Lending for new home construction, remodeling, additions, and land acquisition is what the company offers. Additionally, loans against property (LAP) are provided by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top 10 key risk factors mentioned in the India Shelter Finance IPO RHP. 1) The firm requires substantial capital for its business and operations and any disruption in its sources of financing could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, and financial condition.

"Our business and results of operations depend on our ability to raise both, debt and equity from various external sources on suitable terms and in a timely manner, along with the costs associated therewith. Our financing requirements historically have been met from several sources, including refinancing from the NHB, term loans (including an external commercial borrowing), issuance of non-convertible debentures (“NCDs"), monetization of loans through securitizations to banks and other financial institutions, and proceeds from direct assignment of loan pools. Our business and operations thus depend and will continue to depend on our ability to continually access these sources of financing," it said.

Read here: Happy Forgings IPO: From issue date to price band, here's all you need to know 2) Any downgrade in the firm's credit ratings could increase its borrowing costs, affect its ability to obtain financing, and adversely affect its business, results of operations, and financial condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The cost and availability of capital depends in part on our short-term and long-term credit ratings. Credit ratings reflect the opinions of ratings agencies on our financial strength, operating performance, strategic position and ability to meet our obligations," it informed.

3) The firm's inability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its debt financing arrangements could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

4) The risk of non-payment or default by customers may adversely affect the firm's business, results of operations and financial condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We primarily serve customers in the low and middle-income strata in India. We focus on first-time home loan takers in Tier II and Tier III cities in India. Such customers generally may have a higher risk of non-payment or default. We cannot assure you that our risk management controls will be sufficient to prevent future losses on account of customer defaults, which may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition," it explained.

Read here: SJ Logistics IPO opens: GMP jumps after strong subscription status; details here 5) Three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra contributed 62.7 percent and 63.4 percent of the firm's assets under management for the six months ended September 30, 2023 and the Financial Year 2023, respectively. As such, any adverse developments in these states could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition.

6) The Indian housing finance industry is extensively regulated and any changes in laws and regulations applicable to housing finance companies could have an adverse effect on our business, warned the firm. Moreover, the firm added that it is subject to periodic inspections by the National Housing Bank and the Reserve Bank of India and non-compliance with observations made during any such inspections could result in penalties and fines, and could adversely affect its reputation, business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7) The firm's business is affected by volatility in interest rates for both lending and treasury operations, which could cause its net interest income to vary and consequently affect its profitability.

"Our results of operations depend substantially on the level of our net interest income, which is the difference between our interest income and our finance cost. Any change in interest rates would affect our interest expense on our floating interest-bearing liabilities as well as our net interest income and net interest margins," it explained.

Read here: DOMS IPO: Here's what GMP trend signals ahead of subscription 8) The firm also informed that it has had negative cash flows in the past and may continue to have negative cash flows in the future. The firm has experienced negative cash flows in the past, primarily due to the inherent nature of business wherein the negative cash flow from operating activities pertaining to disbursements is financed from financing activities, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) The firm further cautioned that it may not be able to sustain growth in the future as its business is subject to factors such as competition and customer requirements.

"As a part of our growth strategy, we intend to expand our presence in existing geographies and newer geographies through penetrative expansion of our branches. Factors such as competition, customer requirements, regulatory regimes, business practices and customs in these new geographies may differ from those in our existing markets, and our experience in our existing markets may not be applicable or relevant to these new geographies," it said.

Read here: Motisons IPO announces price band at ₹ 52-55 per share: GMP, issue size, more 10) The Company and its Directors are involved in certain legal and other proceedings. Any adverse outcome in such proceedings may have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In the ordinary course of business, our Company and our Directors are involved in certain legal proceedings, which are pending at different levels of adjudication before various courts, tribunals and statutory, regulatory and other judicial authorities in India, and, if determined adversely, could affect our reputation, business, results of operations and financial condition. We cannot assure you that these legal proceedings will be decided favorably or that no further liability will arise from these claims in the future," it informed.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.