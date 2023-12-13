India Shelter Finance IPO opens today. GMP, price, review, other details. Should you apply?
India Shelter Finance IPO GMP: Shares of the financial company are available at a premium of ₹152 in grey market today, say market observers
India Shelter Finance IPO: The initial public offering of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2023. Promoters of the company, which was previously known as Satyaprakash Housing Finance India Limited, has ficed India Shelter Finance IPO price band at ₹469 to ₹493 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. According to market observers, shares of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd are available at a premium of ₹152 in grey market today.
