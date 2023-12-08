India Shelter Finance IPO price band fixed at ₹469 to ₹493. GMP, other details
India Shelter Finance IPO: The public issue of the housing finance company will open for subscribers on 13th December 2023 i.e. Wednesday next week
India Shelter Finance IPO: The India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited has fixed price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹469 to ₹493 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹1,200 crore will open for subscribers on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th Decemver 2023. So, India Shelter Finance IPO subscription will open on Wednesday next week and it will remain open till Friday next week. According to stock market observers, shares of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited are yet to trade in grey market.
