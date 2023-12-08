India Shelter Finance IPO: The India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited has fixed price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹469 to ₹493 per equity share. The public issue worth ₹1,200 crore will open for subscribers on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th Decemver 2023. So, India Shelter Finance IPO subscription will open on Wednesday next week and it will remain open till Friday next week. According to stock market observers, shares of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited are yet to trade in grey market .

Important India Shelter Finance IPO details

1] India Shelter Finance IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited are yet to trade in grey market.

2] India Shelter Finance IPO price: The housing finance company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹469 to ₹493 per equity share.

3] India Shelter Finance IPO date: The public issue will open on 13th December 2023 i.e. Wednesday next week whereas it will remain open till 15th December 2023 i.e. till Friday next week.

4] India Shelter Finance IPO size: The financial company aims to raise ₹1200 crore from this public issue out of which ₹800 crore is expected from issuance of fresh shares. Rest ₹400 crore is reserved for OFS (offer for sale) route.

5] India Shelter Finance IPO allotment date: As T+3 listing rule has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, share allocation is most likely to take place on 18th December 2023.

6] India Shelter Finance IPO registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

7] India Shelter Finance IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

8] India Shelter Finance IPO listing date: In the wake of mandatory T+3 listing, the public issue is most likely to hit secondary market on 20th December 2023.

Incepted in 1998, India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited is into the business of housing finance. The financial company provides credit line for house construction, extension, renovation and purchase of new homes or plots. The NBFC also offer loan against property (LAP).

