India Shelter Finance IPO: What GMP signals ahead of issue opening for subscription tomorrow
India Shelter Finance is trading at a premium is ₹150 in the grey market, down from a premium of ₹200 yesterday.
India Shelter Finance Corporation IPO: The ₹1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) of housing finance firm India Shelter Finance is scheduled to open tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13, and close on Friday, December 15. The firm has decided a price band of ₹469-493 apiece for the IPO with a face value of ₹5. The minimum lot size for an application is 30 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,790.
