India Shelter Finance IPO Listing: India Shelter Finance Corporation made a decent stock market debut on Wednesday, December 20. India Shelter Finance shares were listed at ₹620 apiece on NSE, a premium of 25.76% to the issue price of ₹493 per share.

On BSE, India Shelter Finance share price began trading at a premium of 24.28% at ₹612.70 apiece.

India Shelter Finance IPO opened for subscription on December 15 and concluded on December 18. The public issue saw strong demand from investors as it was subscribed 38.59 times in total.

The public issue was subscribed 10.46 times in the retail category, 94.29 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 29.97 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category by December 15.

The ₹1,200 crore India Shelter IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.62 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 81 lakh shares aggregating to ₹400 crore.

India Shelter Finance IPO price band was set at ₹469 to ₹493 per share. The IPO lot size was 30 shares.

India Shelter Finance Corporation is engaged in the business of housing finance. It provides loans for house construction, extension, renovation, and purchase of new homes or plots.

As of November 30, 2023, India Shelter Finance disbursed loans worth over ₹5,500 crore.

The company has a network of 203 branches spread across 15 states, as of September 30, 2023.

