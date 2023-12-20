India Shelter Finance shares list with over 25% premium at ₹620 apiece on NSE
India Shelter Finance IPO Listing: India Shelter Finance Corporation made a decent stock market debut on Wednesday, December 20. India Shelter Finance shares were listed at ₹620 apiece on NSE, a premium of 25.76% to the issue price of ₹493 per share.
