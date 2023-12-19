India Shelter IPO allotment declared: Latest GMP, how to check status online. Share listing expected tomorrow
India Shelter IPO allotment status can be checke online by loging in at the BSE website or at the KFintech website
India Shelter IPO allotment: After closure of subscription on Friday last week, India Shelter IPO allotment has been made public today. Those who applied for the public issue need not to move from pillar to post as they can check their India Shelter IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar KFintech.
