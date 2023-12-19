India Shelter IPO allotment: After closure of subscription on Friday last week, India Shelter IPO allotment has been made public today. Those who applied for the public issue need not to move from pillar to post as they can check their India Shelter IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar KFintech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, after closure of bidding, India Shelter shares have gone from strong to stronger in last two days. According to stock market observers, shares of India Shelter Limited are available at a premium of ₹161 in grey market today. So, grey market is signaling over 30 per cent premium on India Shelter IPO listing date, which is most likely on 20th December 2023 i.e. tomorrow.

India Shelter IPO allotment status links As mentioned above, those who have applied for the India Shelter IPO, they can check their India Shelter IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. However, for more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

India Shelter IPO allotment status check on BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click at 'Search' button.

Your India Shelter IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

India Shelter IPO allotment status check on KFintech 1] Login at direct KFintech website — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select 'Plaza Wires IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click at the 'SUBMIT' option below.

Your India Shelter allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

India Shelter IPO GMP today As mentioned above, India Shelter IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹161, which means grey market is expecting that India Shelter IPO listing price would be around ₹654 ( ₹493 + ₹161), which is more than 30 per cent from India Shelter IPO price band of ₹469 to ₹493 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

