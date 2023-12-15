India Shelter IPO: Bidding ends today. GMP, subscription status, other details; apply or not?
India Shelter IPO GMP has surged from ₹152 to ₹173 in last two days, say market observers
India Shelter IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited Ltd opened for subscribers on 13th December 2023 and it will remain open till 15th December 2023. So, bidding for India Shelter IPO ends today. Hence, primary market investors have just one day in hand to apply for this IPO. As per the India Shelter IPO subscription status, the public issue worth ₹1,200 crore has received strong response from investors in first two days of subscription.
