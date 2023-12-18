India Shelter IPO: GMP, how to check status as focus shifts on allotment date after closure of subscription
The India Shelter IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 15.
India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Status: The India Shelter Finance IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today, Monday, December 18. The investors who applied for the issue can check India Shelter IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal as well as the website of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
