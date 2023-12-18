India Shelter Finance IPO Allotment Status: The India Shelter Finance IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised today, Monday, December 18. The investors who applied for the issue can check India Shelter IPO allotment status in the registrar’s portal as well as the website of stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Shelter IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 15.

Indian Shelter IPO has been subscribed 36.62 times. The ₹1,200.00 crore worth India Shelter Finance IPO price band has been fixed at ₹469 to ₹493 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.62 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 81 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹400 crore.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

India Shelter Finance Corporation will initiate the refund process on December 19 for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day. The India Shelter IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20.

If you applied for the India Shelter Finance shares, here’s how the India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status can be checked.

If you have applied for the India Shelter IPO, you can check the India Shelter IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd, by following the below steps:

Step 1 Visit the registrar Kfin Technologies’ website link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 Choose the company name “India Shelter Finance Corporation" in the “Select IPO" dropbox.

Step 3 Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account or PAN.

Step 4 Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 Enter the Captcha and click Submit.

Your India Shelter IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

You can also check the India Shelter IPO allotment status on the BSE website. Here are the steps:

Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - India Shelter IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

India Shelter Finance IPO GMP Today India Shelter Finance IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹168 per share, as per market observers. This means that the India Shelter Finance Corporation shares are trading higher by ₹168 than their issue price, in the grey market today.

The GMP today and the issue price suggests India Shelter Finance IPO shares’ estimates listing prices would be ₹661 apiece, which is at a 34.08% premium to the issue price of ₹493.

