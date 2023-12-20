India Shelter IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict strong debut of shares
India Shelter IPO GMP today: Grey market is signaling that India Shelter share price may open at around ₹654 levels, say market observers
India Shelter IPO: Listing date for India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd shares has been announced. As per the information available on BSE website, India Shelter share price will list on BSE and NSE during special pre open session on 20th December 2023 i.e. today.
