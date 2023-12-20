India Shelter IPO: Listing date for India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd shares has been announced. As per the information available on BSE website, India Shelter share price will list on BSE and NSE during special pre open session on 20th December 2023 i.e. today.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the equity shares of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities," BSE notice says.

Also read: DOMS IPO: Share listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 65% listing gain

According to stock market experts, India Shelter IPO has received strong response from investors and Dalal Street mood is also positive. They said that India Shelter IPO share price may open on Indian bourses at a premium of near 30 per cent. They said that India Shelter IPO allottees may expect ₹135 to ₹160 premium against the issue price. This means, India Shelter IPO listing price may take place around ₹650 apiece levels in bulls' case whereas in bears' case, India Shelter share price may open around ₹630 apiece levels.

Also Read: Azad Engineering raises ₹221 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

DOMS IPO listing price prediction

Speaking in India Shelter IPO listing, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360 said, "India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd provides loans for house construction, extension, renovation, and purchase of new homes or plots. India Shelter Finance IPO is a book-built issue of ₹1,200.00 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.62 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crores and offer for sale of 0.81 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crores."

On expected India Shelter IPO listing price, Amit Goel of Pace 360 said, "We expect listing gains of around 30% with a listing price of ₹650 to ₹680 apiece levels."

Also Read: Motisons IPO gets stellar response from investors on day 2; issue booked 51.50x

Expecting strong debut of India Shelter IPO, Shreyansh Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox said, "The lender has achieved AUM growth of 40.8% between FY21-23, registering the highest growth amongst housing finance companies due to the effectiveness of its operational model and the ability to underwrite and serve customers in the targeted segments in Tier II and Tier III cities in India. Furthermore, ISFC demonstrated the ability to improve its borrowing costs, even in environments characterized by rising interest rates. Additionally, its GNPA fell to 1.0% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 2.8% as of September 30, 2022. At the current adjusted P/BV multiple of 2.5x, we believe the company is attractively valued and advise investors who have received allotment to hold their shares from a medium to long-term perspective."

Asked about the possible listing gain that one can expect, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "I believe that India Shelter IPO listing may take place at around ₹135 to ₹160 premium. This means, India Shelter share price may open in ₹628 to ₹653 apiece levels."

India Shelter IPO GMP today

Stock market observers said that India Shelter share price is trading at a premium of ₹161 in grey market today. This means, India Shelter Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹161, which is over 30 per cent higher from India Shelter IPO price band of ₹469 to ₹493 per share.

So, both India Shelter IPO GMP and experts are predicting up to 30 per cent listing gain for allottees.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!