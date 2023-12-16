India Shelter IPO: What GMP signals after closure of subscription? Focus shifts on allotment date
India Shelter IPO GMP: Shares of the financial companny are available at a premium of ₹145 in grey market today, say market observers
India Shelter IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited ended on Friday last week. In three days of bidding from 15th to 18th December 2023, Indian Shelter IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got subscribed 36.62 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started