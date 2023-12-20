India Shelter share price debuts at 25% premium, should investors buy, sell or hold? Experts answer
India Shelter Finance shares were listed at ₹620 apiece on NSE, a premium of 25.76% to the issue price of ₹493 per share.
India Shelter IPO Listing: India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd made a decent Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the stock was listed with more than 25% premium to the issue price. India Shelter Finance shares were listed at ₹620 apiece on NSE, a premium of 25.76% to the issue price of ₹493 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started