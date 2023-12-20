India Shelter Share Price Live Updates: The shares of India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd made a decent stock market debut on December 20 after the conclusion of initial public offering (IPO). India Shelter Finance shares were listed at ₹620 apiece on NSE, a premium of 25.76% to the issue price of ₹493 per share.
The ₹1,200 crore worth India Shelter Finance IPO opened for subscription on December 15 and concluded on December 18. The public issue saw strong demand from investors as it was subscribed 38.59 times in total.
India Shelter Share Price Live Updates: India Shelter Finance shares fall over 8% after decent listing
India Shelter Finance share price fell over 8% after making a decent debut on the stock exchanges. India Shelter Finance shares were trading 8.11% lower at ₹563.00 apiece on the BSE after listing at ₹612.70.
On NSE, India Shelter Finance shares declined 8.94% to ₹564.60 from its listing price of ₹620 apiece.
India Shelter Share Price Live Updates: India Shelter Finance shares got listed at 24.28% premium on BSE
India Shelter Finance share price began trading at a premium of 24.28% at ₹612.70 apiece on BSE.
India Shelter Share Price Live Updates: India Shelter Finance lists with over 25% premium at ₹620 apiece on NSE
India Shelter Finance Corporation made a decent stock market debut on Wednesday, December 20. India Shelter Finance shares were listed at ₹620 apiece on NSE, a premium of 25.76% to the issue price of ₹493 per share.
On BSE, India Shelter Finance share price began trading at a premium of 24.28% at ₹612.70 apiece.
India Shelter Share Price Live Updates: India Shelter raised ₹1,200 crore from IPO
The ₹1,200 crore India Shelter IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 1.62 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 81 lakh shares aggregating to ₹400 crore.
India Shelter Share Price Live Updates: Premium of around ₹150 - 170 likely: Arun Kejriwal
Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment Services said that the response to Indian Shelter was far lower than what DOMS Industries had received in terms of subscription.
“Secondly, the business in which India Shelter is, that is home loan finance, is a very competitive industry with a number of players including NBFCs, housing finance cos, and banks whether private or public, all offering loans. Compared to the listing you would see similar listing gains on the share. I believe a premium of about ₹150 or ₹170 to the IPO price is what one should expect when India Shelter lists," he added.
India Shelter Share Price Live: Expect 50%-60% listing gains: Avinash Gorakshakar
Avinash Gorakshakar, Head Research of Profitmart Securities expects India Shelter Finance to get listed at a significant premium.
“Firstly it has been oversubscribed about 36 times and the company's business is also very well established. I think you should be able to get at least minimum 50%-60% listing gains immediately, it could be even more. But conservatively 50-60% is most likely. The way the markets are, most of these IPOs are opening with a premium," Gorakshakar said.
India Shelter Share Price Live: GMP signals listing premium of around 32%
India Shelter Finance IPO GMP today is ₹157 per share. This indicates that the India Shelter share price is trading higher by ₹157 than its issue price, in the grey market. Considering the GMP today and the issue price, India Shelter estimated listing price is ₹650 per share, which is at a premium of 31.85% to the IPO price.
India Shelter Share Price Live: India Shelter IPO got subscribed over 38 times
India Shelter IPO saw strong demand from investors as it was subscribed 38.59 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 10.46 times in the retail category, 94.29 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category, and 29.97 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category by December 15.
India Shelter Share Price Live: India Shelter IPO key dates
India Shelter Finance IPO bidding began on December 13 and ended on December 15. India Shelter IPO allotment was finalized on Monday, December 18, while the shares will be listed today.
India Shelter Share Price Live: India Shelter Finance to debut on D-Street today
India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd will make its stock market debut today on December 10. India Shelter Finance shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, today after the conclusion of its IPO.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!