Tech takes charge: one in four new listings is now digital
A rise in tech IPOs signals a market reset, but the boom is still powered by a few standout issues and a new focus on profitability.
MUMBAI: India’s primary market is undergoing a quiet transformation. A cluster of new-age technology companies has emerged, following an early cohort that listed at rich valuations and later corrected sharply. These firms now account for a quarter of the market capitalization raised on the mainboard this year, a shift that underscores how rapidly investor perceptions have changed.