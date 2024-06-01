India set to record bumper IPO deals as 2024 Lok Sabha election uncertainty ends
India has emerged as the top market for IPOs in Asia, having raised $3.9 billion so far in 2024. Post-election, IPO activity is also expected to exceed $20 billion over the next two years as confidence in India's growth prospects rises.
India has turned into Asia’s hottest market for share sales including initial public offerings, and as elections come to a close, a bumper crop of deals is poised to set a record as investors seek to tap the rapid growth in the region’s third-largest economy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started