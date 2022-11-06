India-focused payments company Ebix races to raise cash against debt deadline5 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 05:22 PM IST
The Nasdaq-listed company is looking to raise cash with around $600 million in debt coming due in February
Payments and software company Ebix Inc. is seeking to raise cash to pay back some $600 million in debt due early next year, but time is running short as it awaits regulatory approval for a public offering in India while facing allegations of improper accounting from short sellers.