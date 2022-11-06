India-focused payments company Ebix races to raise cash against debt deadline

The fund, which gained notoriety after shorting German payments firm Wirecard AG some years before the company became insolvent, asserts that Ebix has been making its payments business appear larger than it actually is by reporting the total amount of money booked on its prepaid cards as its revenue even though Ebix merely intermediated the cash to endpoint merchants and collected a roughly 1% fee. Most companies with the same business record only the fee earned with each card as their revenue, Safkhet founder Fahmi Quadir said in the letter.