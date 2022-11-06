India-focused payments company Ebix races to raise cash against debt deadline
The Nasdaq-listed company is looking to raise cash with around $600 million in debt coming due in February
Payments and software company Ebix Inc. is seeking to raise cash to pay back some $600 million in debt due early next year, but time is running short as it awaits regulatory approval for a public offering in India while facing allegations of improper accounting from short sellers.
Nasdaq-listed Ebix, based in Johns Creek, Ga., today does the majority of its business in India. Once an enterprise software company for the insurance industry, it rapidly transformed into an international payments and software business through a series of debt-funded acquisitions in India under longtime Chief Executive Robin Raina.
But the company’s rapid growth abroad is threatening to come to an abrupt stop, as a cooling market for Indian startups and allegations of accounting impropriety from short sellers are putting obstacles in front of the company’s ability to raise cash and repay the debt due next year.
In a statement, Ebix denied any wrongdoing in its accounting and said the company has multiple avenues to refinance its debts coming due next year. The company hasn’t been charged with any form of wrongdoing by authorities.
As of June 30, the company reported only $68 million of cash on hand. Despite its multiple acquisitions, Ebix said it has struggled to generate cash since the pandemic started due to a drop-off in travel-related revenue and it intends to use around $350 million in proceeds from a listing in India of EbixCash, one of its major payments subsidiaries, to help pay back its debts.
But EbixCash’s debut on Indian stock markets is facing a tougher regulatory climate, as Indian regulators have been tightening scrutiny of some fintechs’ business models ahead of going public.
Mr. Raina has pegged Ebix’s fortunes to India’s e-payments economy, which has attracted tens of billions in investment in the last decade from investors like SoftBank Group Corp. and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Since 2017, Ebix has acquired more than 20 Indian fintech companies and now generates about 75% of its revenue from India.
Ebix has said since 2019 that it intends to take EbixCash public in India, but the company has pushed back the planned listing date from the fall of 2019 to the end of 2022. A prospectus was filed for the listing in March, although regulators haven’t signed off on the listing, according to public filings.
Since starting the IPO process, Ebix has come under criticism from short sellers who have raised questions about the company’s rapid growth in India.
Hedge fund Safkhet Capital said that Ebix’s accounting around its prepaid card business was fundamentally misleading to investors, in an April letter to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which regulates the auditors of U.S.-listed firms.
The fund, which gained notoriety after shorting German payments firm Wirecard AG some years before the company became insolvent, asserts that Ebix has been making its payments business appear larger than it actually is by reporting the total amount of money booked on its prepaid cards as its revenue even though Ebix merely intermediated the cash to endpoint merchants and collected a roughly 1% fee. Most companies with the same business record only the fee earned with each card as their revenue, Safkhet founder Fahmi Quadir said in the letter.
Ms. Quadir added that the alleged accounting overstatements “served the purpose of Ebix’s management who is eager to maximize the value of the EbixCash Indian IPO."
In its statement, Ebix denied any wrongdoing or inconsistencies in its accounting practices and said it has been transparent in how its low-margin payments business operates. It also noted that over the last 22 years the company “has not restated even a dollar in revenue" and said it can raise money through other means if it can’t complete its public listing.
Hindenburg Research also has criticized Ebix for what it called vastly overstated revenue at EbixCash in a public June report in which the hedge fund said it had taken a short position against the company, betting its shares would fall.
Ebix labeled Hindenburg’s public allegations as “grossly misleading and erroneous." The company filed defamation claims against Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson with a court in Delhi after the report was made public and requested that its physical and virtual dissemination be banned within India. Judges granted the motions.
Mr. Anderson said in a statement that Hindenburg, which made a name for itself identifying alleged fraudulent business practices at Nikola Corp. and Lordstown Motors Corp., “stands by all the findings in our report."
“Until Ebix responds substantively to the issues we raised, a prospect that seems to be dimming by the day, we’ll keep posting our research regardless of how many times they complain to Indian courts about it," he added.
Jeff Van Rhee, an analyst at Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC who actively covers the company, believes that short sellers have been actively targeting bankers and regulators around the public listing process “in a desperate effort to derail the pending EbixCash IPO, which would likely be devastating to their very crowded short position."
But listings in India are looking increasingly challenging to get off the ground for many companies. Some recent large initial public offerings in India left individual investors with significant losses, including last year’s IPO of SoftBank-backed payments firm Paytm, which had one of the worst-ever public trading debuts that saddled investors who bought at the open with $900 million in losses within days.
At the same time, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which regulates the country’s capital markets, earlier this year tightened rules for IPOs. Companies looking at raising funds from public offers are now mandated to divulge their key performance indicators and pricing based on past transactions and fundraisings in their offer documents.
The Reserve Bank of India has also been cracking down on the fintech segment due to concerns about them flourishing in regulatory gray areas and becoming a systemic risk to the financial system.
“If your business model is based on a black box, if your claims cannot be audited or validated, then it cannot be permitted," said Madhabi Puri Buch, chairwoman of SEBI, at a recent conference in Mumbai.
Ebix’s critics say those factors may end up proving impossible for the company to overcome.
“With tightening market conditions, nearing debt maturities and worsening financial metrics, we expect Ebix’s flash will soon fizzle and become yet another sign of the times," Hindenburg Research wrote in its June report.
—Megha Mandavia contributed to this article.