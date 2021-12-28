Indian bankers book record 2600 crore fees from IPOs in 2021

The country’s biggest bank, State Bank of India, could mop up about $1 billion by selling a stake in its mutual fund venture through an IPO. More Retail Pvt., a grocery chain backed by Amazon.com Inc., is looking at an offering of as much as $500 million. E-commerce firm and Walmart Inc. unit, Flipkart Online Services Pvt., and digital-education startup Byju’s Pte. are also preparing for first-time share sales.