Indian bourses may see over 80 IPOs in next 5 years, says Redseer Strategy Consultants

According to the report, India in the recent past has seen about 19 startups going for an initial public offering (IPO), including the likes of Delhivery, Tracxn, Sula Vineyards. With nine startups having filed their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the regulator, and about 10 of them working on their DRHP drafts, about 80 startups may consider public listings in the next five years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}