Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment finalised today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status
Indian Emulsifier IPO share allotment finalised today. Check status on Maashitla Securities portal. Subscription status was 460.07 times. GMP at +245, indicating expected listing price of ₹377.
Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment date: Indian Emulsifier IPO share allotment finalised today (Friday, May 17). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment status on the Indian Emulsifier IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, Indian Emulsifier IPO subscription status was 460.07 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started