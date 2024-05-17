Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment date: Indian Emulsifier IPO share allotment finalised today (Friday, May 17). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment status on the Indian Emulsifier IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, Indian Emulsifier IPO subscription status was 460.07 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By checking the allocation basis, investors can ascertain if they have been allotted shares and if so, how many. An additional feature of the IPO allotment status is the quantity of shares awarded. The business will begin the reimbursement process for those applicants who did not get shares. The allotted shares will be deposited into the demat accounts of the people.

Those that received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, May 21. The refund process will begin Tuesday as soon as the allocation is finalised today.

Indian Emulsifier IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, May 22 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. Indian Emulsifier IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1 To view the Indian Emulsifier IPO's registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, please click the following link.

Step 2 The landing page that shows when you click on the aforementioned link will resemble the one seen in the screenshot below.

Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website.

Step 3 The IPOs that are now active will be displayed first in this selection, followed by those that are being managed by the registrar but are not yet operational. However, you may check the Indian Emulsifier IPO allotment status online after it is finalised.

Step 4 Next, choose the firm Indian Emulsifier IPO from the drop-down menu. In this instance, as of late today, the information is accessible on the registrar's website.

Step 5 You may check the allocation status of the IPO with these IDs.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN): To track the status of your application, utilise the Income Tax PAN that has been linked to you. After choosing PAN from the list, input your PAN number, which is an alphanumeric 10-digit number. After entering the PAN, press the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number: By entering your application number or CAF number, you may also find out the allocation status. After entering the application or CAF number, click "Search". Following the submission of your IPO application, you were sent an acknowledgement document. On that page, fill out the application exactly as it appears. Then, by selecting the "Submit" button, you may see the details of the shares that were given to you during the IPO.

Beneficiary ID: The beneficiary ID connected to your demat account may also be used. Subsequently, the depository participant (DP) ID and client ID must be put together in a single string. The NSDL string is alphanumeric, whereas the CDSL string is numerical. Kindly input the customer ID and DP ID precisely as they appear. Both the online DP statement and the statement of account display your client ID and DP. Click "Submit" after that.

Indian Emulsifier IPO details Indian Emulsifier IPO, which is worth about ₹42.39 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 3,211,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to finance the following goals: financing the company's working capital needs; financing the company's capital expenditure requirements for plant and machinery; funding the cost of the civil work and installation thereof; and financing general corporate purposes.

The Indian Emulsifier IPO's book running lead manager is Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited, while the issue's registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. Ss Corporate Securities is the market maker for the IPO of Indian Emulsifiers.

Indian Emulsifier IPO GMP today Indian Emulsifier IPO GMP is +245. This indicates Indian Emulsifier share price were trading at a premium of ₹245 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Indian Emulsifier IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹377 apiece, which is 185.61% higher than the IPO price of ₹132.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

