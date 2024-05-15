Indian Emulsifiers IPO: SME issue subscribed over 100 times on day 3; retail portion booked highest; check GMP
Indian Emulsifiers IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed more than 100 times on the third day of its issue, with the retail portion booked the highest among the three groups of investors.
Indian Emulsifiers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Indian Emulsifiers Limited was subscribed more than 100 times on the third day of its issue. The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, May 13 and will close on Thursday, May 16, 2024.
