Indian Emulsifiers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Indian Emulsifiers Limited was subscribed more than 100 times on the third day of its issue. The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, May 13 and will close on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The Mumbai-based company has reserved a total of 1,070,000 equity shares or 33.32 per cent to retail investors, 19 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 14.33 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) in the issue. 1,070,000 equity shares are also set aside for market makers, while 28.3 per cent shares were sealed for anchor investors.

Indian Emulsifiers IPO Subscription Status: According to NSE data, Indian Emulsifiers IPO was subscribed 100.27 times on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 23,41,84,000 share applications against offered 21,40,000 shares on Wednesday. Retail investors bid the highest as the portion reserved for them was booked 173.93 times.

The retail portion received 18,93,15,000 shares against 10,70,000 shares offered. The portion reserved for NIIs was subscribed 94.92 times, while the portion reserved for QIBs was not fully booked on the third day, according to stock exchange data. The SME IPO was subscribed nine times on the first day and 37 times on the second day of the issue.

Indian Emulsifiers IPO Details: Indian Emulsifier IPO is a book built issue of ₹42.39 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 32.11 lakh shares. The SME IPO's price band is set at ₹125 to ₹132 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹132,000.

The allotment for the Indian Emulsifier IPO is expected to be finalized on Friday, May 17, 2024. Indian Emulsifier IPO will list on NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The promoter of the company is Yash Tikekar.

Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Indian Emulsifier IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Indian Emulsifier IPO is SS Corporate Securities.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards funding the following:

-Funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards plant and machinery, civil work and installation costs-Funding Working capital requirements of our company-General corporate purposes

Company Details: Indian Emulsifiers was established in 2020 and is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals i.e., esters, amphoterics, phosphate esters, imidazolines, wax emulsions, among others. The company supplies over 40 specialty chemicals to a wide range of industries, including mining, textile, cleaning, PVC/rubber, personal care, food, and others.

Indian Emulsifiers operates a manufacturing plant located in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The facility has a production capacity of 4,800 metric tons per annum, which has been increased from 2,400 MT per annum by the installation of additional reactors.

The plant is equipped with process control, an innovative R&D center, quality control, and application laboratories. The company has two warehouses one situated in Raigad, Maharashtra and the second one in Ratnagiri Maharashtra.

Indian Emulsifiers IPO GMP: Trust Fintech IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹220, which meant shares were trading at premium of 116.67 per cent to an estimated listing price of ₹352, over their issue price of ₹132 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

