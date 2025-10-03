₹1 trillion test: Will the next wave of IPOs lift the market or drown investors ?
Kicking off the action this Friday is WeWork's ₹3,000 crore issue. But the real behemoth on the horizon is Tata Capital – its ₹15,512-crore offering is set to be the fourth-largest in Indian history.
Public offerings worth more than ₹1 trillion are impatiently waiting in the wings, ready to unleash a wave of capital-market activity.
