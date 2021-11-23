Indian payments firm MobiKwik to delay planned IPO: CEO Bipin Preet Singh

MobiKwik will go public ‘when we feel we are going to have a successful IPO’, founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh told

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Indian payments firm MobiKwik has delayed its plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of shares this month, its CEO said on Tuesday, in an anticipated move following the dismal market debut of larger rival Paytm earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Indian payments firm MobiKwik has delayed its plans to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of shares this month, its CEO said on Tuesday, in an anticipated move following the dismal market debut of larger rival Paytm earlier this month.

Bajaj Finance-backed MobiKwik will go public "when we feel we are going to have a successful IPO", founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh told Reuters, adding his firm has a year from October, when it received regulatory approval, to launch an IPO. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Bajaj Finance-backed MobiKwik will go public "when we feel we are going to have a successful IPO", founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh told Reuters, adding his firm has a year from October, when it received regulatory approval, to launch an IPO. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Shares in larger payments rival Paytm plummeted this month following their debut and are down more than 30% below its issue price of 2,150 per share, as investors have questioned both the company's steep valuation and its business model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}