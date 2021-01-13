Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)'s initial public offering (IPO) of about ₹4,600 crore will hit the markets next week. IRFC IPO will be the first by a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the public sector. IRFC is the first NBFC in the PSU sector that is going public. The IPO will open on January 18 and close on January 20.

"IRFC coming up for listing with a ₹4600 cr+ issue in a price band of ₹25-26 per share. Anchor book on Jan 15 and the Main book from Jan 18-20," the secretary at Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, tweeted.

IRFC, set up in 1986, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilizing funds from domestic as well as overseas markets. Its primary objective of IRFC is to meet the predominant portion of ‘Extra Budgetary Resources’ (EBR) requirement of the Indian Railways through market borrowings at the most competitive rates and terms.

According to its website, IRFC, is a Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India and non–deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and Infrastructure Finance Company (NBFC- IFC) with Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Union Cabinet had in April 2017 approved listing of five railway companies. Four of them -- IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) - have already been listed. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via