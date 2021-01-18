Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) IPO opens today: 10 things to know

The ₹4,600 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opens today, the first by a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the public sector. IRFC public issue closes on January 20. IRFC, the dedicated market borrowing arm of the Indian Railways, is offering up to 178.2 crore shares of face value of Rs. 10 each. It comprises fresh issue of up to 118.8 crore shares and an offer for sale of up to 59.4 crore equity shares by the government of India. Post IPO, the shareholding of government will come down to 86.4%, from 100% earlier.