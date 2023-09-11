Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency files draft paper for IPO

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency files draft paper for IPO1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment Ireda's its capital base to meet its future capital requirements and onward lending.
Mumbai: State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
