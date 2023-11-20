Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before you bid
IREDA IPO opens for subscription on November 21 with a price band of ₹30 to ₹32 per equity share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 40.32 crore shares and an offer for sale of up to 26.88 crore equity shares by the President of India.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IPO (IREDA IPO) opens for subscription tomorrow (Tuesday, November 21). Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) is a wholly owned Government of India (GoI) enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), according to Red-herring prospectus (RHP).
