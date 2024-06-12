Indian snack maker Haldiram's considers to raise funds via IPO: Report
Haldiram’s received bids in May from a Blackstone Inc.-led consortium, which included the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and GIC Pte, as well as from a consortium led by Bain & Co. and Temasek Holdings Pte, according to local media reports.
The owners of Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd. are considering an initial public offering (IPO) for the food producer and restaurant operator after plans to sell to foreign investors stalled, according to Bloomberg report
