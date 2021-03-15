India’s evolving IPO landscape remains a high-risk, high-return avenue

The coronavirus pandemic affected the IPO pipeline. As the economy reopened, the flow of IPOs resumed again, albeit at a slower pace. In 2020-21, for the 10-month period till January, 34 IPOs hit the market. This is a drop from 2019-20, which saw 58 IPOs. And 2019-20 was a big drop from 2018-19, which saw 123 IPOs. Yet, by the end of January, the total money raised by IPOs in 2020-21 was within touching distance of 2019-20, and will surpass it.