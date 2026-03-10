India's First GIFT City IPO by XED postponed to March 16 due to Middle East conflict

XED Executive Development, which initiated an initial public offering (IPO), has moved the opening date of its public offering to March 16, 2026. The IPO will now be concluded on March 24, 2026. The launch signifies a significant milestone as it is the first IPO to be initiated from GIFT City, India’s International Financial Services Centre.

The company announced that it decided to delay the previously scheduled March 6 launch because of the current uncertainties in the Gulf region. It also noted that the updated timeline has been approved by the relevant authorities at the IFSC and the listing exchanges.

John Kallelil, Founder and Managing Director, XED, said, "In view of recent geopolitical developments, we have adjusted the opening and closing timeline of our maiden IPO through GIFT City. We remain confident about the offering and are committed to concluding the process successfully within this month.”

The company aims to raise $12 million through a dollar-based listing on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) and the India International Exchange (India INX), both situated in GIFT City.

IPO will be accessible to qualified investors under the guidelines established by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), foreign portfolio investors, institutional investors, and other authorized overseas participants. The shares will be offered and traded as a US dollar-denominated asset on the IFSC exchanges.

The suggested listing represents the company's worldwide operational structure, as it caters to senior professionals across over 25 nations. Its activities cover major regions such as India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, underscoring its international presence in executive training and professional education.

Global Horizon Capital Advisors (IFSC) acts as the sole Book Running Lead Manager for the issue, with DBS Bank and RBL Bank serving as the bankers. KFin Technologies is responsible for managing the registry for the issue.

Company details XED, founded in 2018, is a global platform for executive education that offers leadership and management development programs to senior professionals across more than 25 countries. The organization operates in regions including India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America, having successfully trained over 15,000 executives, including individuals from Fortune 500 companies.

It collaborates with 17 prestigious academic institutions to design programs focused on leadership, strategy, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. The company is profitable at both the EBITDA and PAT levels and is pursuing a planned USD 12 million listing on the NSE International Exchange at GIFT City.