India’s first ‘unicorn couple’ aim for startup IPO

Kalra, 38, and Mohapatra, 41, met while working for McKinsey & Co. before setting up OfBusiness in 2016 along with several others. A year later, they spun off Oxyzo, which uses technology to crunch data and provide financing to businesses -- filling a gap in a credit-starved country where smaller businesses struggle to get working capital. Both their startups, which run from different offices and different teams, are profitable, the founders have said.