India's largest wine seller Sula Vineyards to launch IPO on 12 Dec

India's largest wine producer and seller, Sula Vineyards will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 12. The IPO entirely offers for sale (OFS) where selling shareholders will offload around 2.69 crore equity shares for the public. Subscription in the IPO will be available till December 14. Ahead of the IPO, anchor investors will be allowed to bid in Sula Vineyards on December 9. The price band of the IPO will be announced in due course.

