India's Next Billion-Dollar IPO? Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields in line after Jio, NSE - key things to know

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: India's record-breaking IPO market could be heading for another blockbuster offering, with Coal India's subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields preparing to enter the stock market after the massive public issues of Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The proposed IPO could raise as much as $1 billion and value the state-owned coal producer at up to $10 billion, potentially making it one of India's biggest public offerings of 2026. The company has already cleared a key regulatory hurdle after receiving observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on November 4. With investor meetings reportedly underway and a possible launch in the second half of November or early December, Mahanadi Coalfields is emerging as another major listing to watch.

The proposed Mahanadi Coalfields IPO follows two major public offerings that have already drawn significant investor participation this year.

Jio Platforms raised approximately $3.2 billion through its October IPO, making it one of India's largest public issues. The offering opened for subscription on October 21, attracted bids worth more than 22 times the shares on offer and made its stock market debut on October 28.

The NSE IPO mobilised around $2.3 billion. Its public issue opened in September and was subscribed 5.7 times before the exchange listed on September 24.

Mahanadi Coalfields could now join this list with a proposed offering of up to $1 billion, equivalent to approximately ₹8,300 crore at an indicative exchange rate. The company could be valued at up to $10 billion.

Unlike a fresh capital-raising exercise, however, Mahanadi Coalfields' proposed IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with Coal India selling a 10% stake in its subsidiary.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: 7 key things investors should know 1. Sebi clears regulatory hurdle; IPO could launch soon Market regulator Sebi issued its observations on Mahanadi Coalfields' draft offer documents on November 4, clearing an important regulatory hurdle. The company is preparing for a potential IPO launch in the second half of November or early December, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

Investor meetings have reportedly begun, although the final issue size, valuation and launch schedule could still change. The company has not yet announced its official price band, IPO dates or lot size.

2. Coal India to sell 10% stake through OFS According to the draft red herring prospectus, the IPO will comprise an offer for sale of up to 66.18 crore equity shares by Coal India. This represents a 10% stake in Mahanadi Coalfields, which is currently wholly owned by the state-run mining company.

Since the issue will not have a fresh share component, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire amount raised will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

3. Who are the IPO book-running lead managers? SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the proposed issue.

The listing will give investors an opportunity to directly own shares in one of India's largest coal-producing businesses, whose operations are currently housed within the listed Coal India group.

4. Mahanadi Coalfields is India's largest coal producer Incorporated in 1992, Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields is India's largest coal producer by output and the biggest producing subsidiary of Coal India.

The company produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal in FY26, accounting for approximately 22.4% of India's non-coking coal production, according to a CRISIL report cited in its draft prospectus. It contributed around 28.3% of Coal India's total production during the financial year.

Its operations are concentrated in Odisha's Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields, supplying coal to power plants and industrial consumers across the country.

5. Company operates 17 mines, has massive coal reserves As of June 30, Mahanadi Coalfields operated 17 mines, comprising 14 opencast and three underground mines. Its operations are supported by coal handling plants, silos, rapid loading systems and railway connectivity.

The company has an estimated coal resource base of 106.76 billion tonnes and audited reserves of approximately 9.84 billion tonnes, providing substantial long-term production visibility.

Its major customers include thermal power producers, captive power plants and industries such as cement and sponge iron.

6. Mahanadi Coalfields Q1 FY27 financial performance The company reported revenue from operations of ₹8,033.7 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with ₹7,548.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering growth of 6.4%.

However, net profit declined around 2% year on year to ₹2,398.7 crore from ₹2,448.3 crore.

Mahanadi Coalfields remains a major contributor to Coal India's production and earnings, supported by its large mining operations and established customer base. The proposed listing will allow investors to assess its financial performance and valuation independently.

7. Another big-ticket IPO in India's record fundraising year India's primary market has witnessed several large public offerings in 2026. Companies had raised approximately $18.48 billion through IPOs as of early November, bringing the market closer to the record $22.36 billion mobilised in 2025.

Mahanadi Coalfields' proposed $1 billion offering could provide another boost to fundraising before the year-end. The stake sale is also part of Coal India's broader plans to unlock value from its subsidiaries.