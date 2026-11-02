Anthropic IPO enthralls India's uber-rich, but where are the shares?

India's ultra-rich are coveting shares in Anthropic's upcoming mega initial public offering (IPO), as the superhit IPO of SpaceX in June and a shortage of domestic artificial intelligence (AI) offerings add to the allure of American AI giant.
Wealth managers are fielding inquiries from technology founders, family offices, and business executives across the country, after the maker of Claude filed papers for its IPO last week. However, stock availability is scarce in private markets, and access for anyone outside major American and European markets is expected to be extremely limited, they said on condition of anonymity.