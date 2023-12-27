Indifra IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
Indifra IPO: The bidding for the issue started from December 21 and ended on December 26, 2023.
Indifra IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Indifra concluded on December 26 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Wednesday, December 27). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Indifra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Limited.
