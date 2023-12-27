Indifra IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Indifra concluded on December 26 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Wednesday, December 27). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Indifra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, December 28, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on December 28.

Indifra IPO received a strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed over 6.73 times on the final day of bidding. Indifra IPO was subscribed 74 per cent on day one and 1.85 times on day two.

How to check allotment status of Indifra IPO on Kfin Technologies Limited website: Step 1 - Visit the registrar Kfin Technologies’ website by clicking this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Indifra IPO" in the “Select IPO" dropbox.

Indifra IPO Details The ₹14 crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 21.6 lakh shares by promoters of the company. The price for the IPO has been set at ₹65 per share. Around 50 per cent of the net offer was reserved for retail investors.

The minimum lot size for an application is 2,000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,30,000. Meanwhile, the minimum lot size investment for HNI was two lots (4,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,60,000.

Abhishek Sandeepkumar Agrawal and Sandeepkumar Vishwanath Agrawal HUF are the promoters of the company. They currently hold a 96 per cent stake in the which, which will decrease to 67.55 per cent post the issue.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Indifra IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

Indifra IPO GMP Today Indifra IPO GMP or grey market premium was Re 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

