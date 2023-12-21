Indifra IPO Day 1: Issue sees muted response, subscribed just 33% till now; check GMP
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indifra received a muted response from investors on the first day of bidding. The issue was subscribed just 35 percent at 2:30 pm on Day 1, December 21, 2023. It has received bids for 7.1 lakh shares against 20.52 lakh shares on offer.
