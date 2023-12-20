Indifra IPO opens tomorrow: Check price, GMP, lot size and other details
Indifra plans to raise ₹14.04 crore via the issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 21.6 lakh shares by promoters of the company. The price for the IPO has been set at ₹65 per share.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indifra will open for subscription tomorrow, December 21, 2023, and close on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message