Indifra IPO opens tomorrow: Check price, GMP, lot size and other details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indifra will open for subscription tomorrow, December 21, 2023, and close on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to raise ₹14.04 crore via the issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 21.6 lakh shares by promoters of the company. The price for the IPO has been set at ₹65 per share.

Abhishek Sandeepkumar Agrawal and Sandeepkumar Vishwanath Agrawal HUF are the promoters of the company. They currently hold a 96 percent stake in the which, which will decrease to 67.55 percent post the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Around 50 percent of the net offer is reserved for retail investors.

Read here: Last day to apply for Motisons Jewellers IPO; should you subscribe? The minimum lot size for an application is 2000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹1,30,000. Meanwhile, the minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (4,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,60,000.

Meanwhile, shares of Shree OSFM E-Mobility have become available in the grey market, however, the shares are currently trading at a premium of ₹0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Indifra IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

The allotment for Indifra IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, and tentatively it will list on NSE SME on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Read here: India Shelter share price debuts at 25% premium, what investors should do? Established in 2009, Indifra Limited, formerly known as Starleads Consultants Private Limited, specializes in infrastructure management contracting, gas pipeline laying, and the distribution of electrical equipment. The company operates through two main business verticals: Pipeline and Infrastructure Management Contracting Services, and the Distribution of electrical appliances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within its Pipeline and Infrastructure Management Contracting Services, Indifra Limited offers gas supply companies support in managing their gas supply pipelines. As of December 2023, the company is actively engaged in providing gas pipeline management services to Charotar Gas Sahakari Mandali Limited (CGSML) and has previously collaborated with Adani Gas Limited.

In addition to its infrastructure services, Indifra Limited is involved in the distribution of various electrical appliances. The product portfolio includes voltage stabilizers, induction cooktops, inverters, batteries, ceiling fans, domestic switch gears and DBs, air coolers, water heaters, modular switches, solar water heaters, air source heat pump water heaters, energy-saving fans, and space heaters.

Read here: Suraj Estate IPO: A look at GMP, subscription status; should you buy? Financially, Indifra Limited experienced a revenue decrease of -8.3%, while its profit after tax (PAT) surged by an impressive 148.07% between the financial years ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022. These figures provide insights into the company's financial performance and growth during this period.ran {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.