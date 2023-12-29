Indifra share price lists at over 10% premium at ₹72 per share on NSE Emerge
Indifra IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue of ₹14.04 crore. The issue was entirely a fresh issue of 21.6 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹65 per share.
Indifra shares made a strong stock market debut on Friday as the stock was listed at ₹72 apiece on the NSE Emerge, a premium of 10.76% to the issue price of ₹65 per share.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message