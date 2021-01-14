Indigo Paints IPO: Price band set at 1,488-1490. Details here

Also, next week, the ₹4600 crore IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will hit the markets. IRFC IPO will be the first by a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the public sector. IRFC is the first NBFC in the PSU sector that is going public. The IPO will open on January 18 and close on January 20. IRFC is issuing shares at a price band of ₹25 to ₹26. The lot size is 575.