Indigo Paints IPO share allotment likely to be finalised today. How to check

The allotment of shares in Indigo Paints IPO, which was subscribed 117 times, is likely to be finalised today, according to the tentative timeline given by brokerages. Link Intime India is the registrar of the IPO and investors can check allotment status on the registrar's website after it is finalised. The listing of Indigo Paints shares is likely to happen on 2nd February.

The IPO of Indigo Paints had opened on 20th January and closed on 22 January while the price band was fixed at ₹1,488-1,490 a share. The retail segment was subscribed 16 times while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 189 times and non-institutional investor category 263 times.

Pune-based Indigo Paints started out in 2000 with manufacture of cement paints, and gradually expanded its range. Today it is present in most segments of water-based paints like exterior emulsions, interior emulsions, distempers, primers, etc.

The ₹1,170 crore Indigo Paints IPO comprised fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58.40 lakh equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital and promoter Hemant Jalan. Ahead of the IPO, Indigo Paints had mopped up ₹348 crore from anchor investors.

According to domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal, Indigo Paints Ltd is the 5th largest decorative paints company in India with strong portfolio of differentiated products. In FY20, Indigo Paints had reported revenues of ₹625 crore with net profit of ₹48 crore.

"Indigo Paints has grown at a 42% CAGR over FY10-19 vs. 12-13% CAGR recorded by top four players. Even in FY20 (impacted due to Covid-19), Indigo grew at 17% YoY vs -9% to 5% for other players. Multi-pronged strategy helped it garner higher sales and thus achieve 5th position in a highly competitive industry despite being a late entrant. It has attained 2% market share pan India and enjoys 3rd position in Kerala," said the brokerage, which had a subscribe rating.

Meanwhile, the initial public offer of Stove Kraft was subscribed 2.93 times on Wednesday, the second day of bidding. The retail segment was subscribed 13.08 times. The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of up to 82.50 lakh shares. (With Agency Inputs)

